Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Tops $33.95 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.95 million and $90,221.89 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00038598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

