Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 34,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 56,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

About Plus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $55,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

