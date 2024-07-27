Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Raised by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $82.71. 1,409,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,590. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

