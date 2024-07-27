Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.980-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.