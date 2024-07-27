Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 2.8%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.26 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 278,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 334,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

The firm has a market cap of £19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.34.

In other Power Metal Resources news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,489.91). Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

