Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 168,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

