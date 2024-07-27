Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

