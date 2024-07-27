Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROF

Profound Medical Price Performance

Shares of PROF stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Profound Medical has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.81.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 386.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.