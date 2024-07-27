Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Progress Software stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $2,569,513. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Progress Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

