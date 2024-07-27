Prom (PROM) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $128.12 million and $1.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,763.44 or 1.00061841 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00070977 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.08311836 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,143,090.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

