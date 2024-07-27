ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.