Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By B. Riley

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $111.52 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

