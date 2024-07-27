Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Groupon, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Groupon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

GRPN stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $711.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Groupon has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

