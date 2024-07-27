Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter.
Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$257.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.
