Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

