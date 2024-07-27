QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.90%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.