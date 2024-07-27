Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.94.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

