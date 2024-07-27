Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 18,303 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1,279.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $17.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.05. 1,229,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,148. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

