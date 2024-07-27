Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 5,649 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.32. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

