Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AES by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 543,464 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 5,224,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

