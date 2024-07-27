Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 366.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 732,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

