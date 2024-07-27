Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 29,058 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 828,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,325. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Report on BankUnited

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,143 shares of company stock worth $543,005. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.