Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 34,187 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,187 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.1 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 922,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.78 and a 200 day moving average of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

