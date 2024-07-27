Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,682,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,663,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.72. 1,231,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,256. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.