Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 362.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Vimeo worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 664,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 390,574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 350.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

VMEO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 783,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,980. The stock has a market cap of $655.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.03. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

