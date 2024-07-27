Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.33 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 367,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

