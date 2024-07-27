Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 162.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,163. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.