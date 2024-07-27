Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:PAY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. 191,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAY shares. StockNews.com cut Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paymentus

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.