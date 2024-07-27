Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of CONMED worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 70.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.