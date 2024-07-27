Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE:LNN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lindsay

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.