Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 7,954,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

