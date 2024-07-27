Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 36,205 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3,273.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Duolingo worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,555,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 550.3% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.28. 616,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.20.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

