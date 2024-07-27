Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,759 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.13. The stock had a trading volume of 484,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,911. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

