Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 349,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,160,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 401.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after buying an additional 1,590,320 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $41,662,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,397,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,591 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

KWEB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,721. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

