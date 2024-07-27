Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 198,547 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,547 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $127,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 309,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,678,120. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of META traded up $12.29 on Friday, hitting $465.70. 14,222,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,931,730. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

