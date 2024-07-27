Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 99,283 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,283 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of Camtek worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 908,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,619. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

