Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth $258,471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AON by 401.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,097,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $24.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,628. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.16). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

