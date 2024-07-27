Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,906 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2,232.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 801,814 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.43. 1,467,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,526. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

