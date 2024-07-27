Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,067 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.28% of Fidus Investment worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 109,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,148. The firm has a market cap of $618.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.