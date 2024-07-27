Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $19.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,578.81 or 1.00082326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00071527 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

