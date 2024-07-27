Qubic (QUBIC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $208.09 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $208.09 million and $3.84 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 106,929,085,187,330 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

