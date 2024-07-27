Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.78. 68,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 86,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
