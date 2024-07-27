Radio Caca Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.55 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $65.17 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

