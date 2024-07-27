Raymond James Initiates Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,040. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

