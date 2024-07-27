Raymond James Initiates Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
