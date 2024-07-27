Raymond James Initiates Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,040. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.