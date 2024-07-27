RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.97

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.97 and traded as high as C$110.19. RB Global shares last traded at C$108.66, with a volume of 158,432 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.488 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors acquired 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$380,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Baron Concors bought 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$75.05 per share, with a total value of C$992,911.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,937 shares of company stock worth $1,099,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

