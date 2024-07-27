Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.66 $339.45 million $1.61 5.79 SBA Communications $2.71 billion 8.51 $501.81 million $5.10 42.10

Analyst Recommendations

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ready Capital and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 1 5 1 0 2.00 SBA Communications 0 2 9 1 2.92

Ready Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $248.31, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 23.81% 8.11% 1.65% SBA Communications 20.61% -10.75% 5.40%

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ready Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Ready Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.