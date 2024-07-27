Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.9% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 1,097,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,117,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 493,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

