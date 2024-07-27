Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Red Rock Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,331,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $12,880,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

