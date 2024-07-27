Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 63.47.

Reddit stock opened at 62.36 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 78.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 63.15.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $82,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,015,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $36,990,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

