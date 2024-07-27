Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $21.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

